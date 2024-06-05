 Schaeffler Recognized as a GM 2023 Top Global Supplier

This is the fourth time Schaeffler has been honored with this award.

By Nadine Battah
Schaeffler announced it was recently recognized as a top global supplier of 2023 by General Motors during the automaker’s annual Supplier of the Year event in Miami, Florida. This is the fourth time Schaeffler has been honored with this award.

Emphasizing shared values between GM and global suppliers, the rigorous selection process distinguishes those who align closely with GM’s principles, Schaeffler said. These values, rooted in performance, innovation, cultural alignment, and commitment to GM’s ambitious goals, serve as the foundation of the selection criteria.

The selection process is guided by the GPSC Priority Wheel, which prioritizes the customer in every aspect of supply chain decision-making. The framework’s core values of safety, inclusion and relationships serve as the foundation for other priorities such as sustainability, innovation, execution, resilience, and profitability.

“Receiving this prestigious award from General Motors is a testament to our relentless dedication to delivering outstanding quality and performance,” said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG. “We are honored to be recognized as a top global supplier and look forward to further advancing our partnership with GM in the pursuit of automotive excellence.”

Jon Jameson, senior vice president and GM global key account manager, Schaeffler added, “At Schaeffler, we are immensely proud of our continued partnership with General Motors. This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, driving us to exceed expectations in every aspect of our collaboration.”

Photo from left: Pratik Shah, Schaeffler key account manager; Klaus Rosenfeld, Schaeffler CEO; Peter Layer, GM purchasing, executive director of chassis propulsion structures; Jon Jameson, Schaeffler senior vice president global key account manager; and Allen Pervo, Schaeffler key account manager.

Avatar
