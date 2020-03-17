Scholarship Application Deadline Extended

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has extended the deadline to apply for automotive scholarships at its Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website at www.AutomotiveScholarships.com to April 30.

“Because schools and colleges throughout the country have closed due to increasing concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, many students are unable to get access to their transcripts to complete the scholarship application process by the current deadline,” said Pete Kornafel, co-chairman, UAF scholarship committee. “We have extended the deadline until April 30 and will reevaluate that date as events unfold to ensure that no students are eliminated from consideration due to events beyond their control.”

More than 400 scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, will be awarded for the 2020-21 school year to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF certified automotive, collision and heavy duty post-secondary schools.

By completing a single application online, students will be considered for all scholarships for which they qualify. A full list of scholarships offered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and affiliated industry organizations is featured on the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central home page with links to information outlining each organization’s scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To be considered for as many scholarships as possible, applicants should read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization.