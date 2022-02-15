 School Of The Year's Jack Stow Commits to T2U
School Of The Year's Jack Stow Commits to T2U

Training

School Of The Year’s Jack Stow Commits to T2U

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

NKC CTEC Instructor shares story of how Tomorrow’s Tech’s LMS helped support his lessons.
The mission of Tomorrow’s Tech is simple: To provide instructors at tech vocational, high schools and post-secondary colleges relevant technical content every school day in support of your efforts to prepare your classroom of students for a career in automotive service and repair.

Click Here to Read More
Our daily e-newsletter, Tomorrow’s Tech Today, is a vital resource of helpful technical features, packed with video, podcasts and webinars.

We think we’re doing a pretty good job – admittedly, we may be biased.

Jack Stow, lead instructor at North Kansas City School’s CTEC program agrees with us. You may remember Jack – his program was recently named School of the Year by Wix Filters and Tomorrow’s Tech.

As Jack points out, our newest tool, Tomorrow’s Tech’s all-video Learning Management System provides instructors and their students FREE ACCESS to Tomorrow’s Tech University or T2U.

Technical curriculum is now at your fingertips. Tomorrow’s Tech VLMS ensures successful comprehension by including a short quiz following each technical module, plus a custom certificate of completion for every student achieving a passing grade. Best of all, it’s absolutely free, thanks to Tomorrow’s Tech, Summit Racing, and individual course sponsors. 

Designed for instructors. Prepared for students.

For instuctors, T2U’s Video-based LMS brings the repair bays to the classroom by providing detailed technical real-world content for every student. Seamless in its approach, T2U’s LMS includes detailed video content focused on a single subject matter. Each course includes several modules 5 to 15 minutes in length, an online quiz following each individual class module and a Certificate of Completion once a student achieves a passing grade.

Gaining access to the VLMS and registering your class is simple: 

  1. Go to https://t2u.tomorrowstechnician.com.
  2. Register and create your account.
  3. Send us your class list in an excel or word document and list each student’s first name, last name, and email address. We will then register your students (send to [email protected]).
  4. Once we place your students in your group … HAPPY TEACHING!!!
  5. You will have access to courses already loaded with new classes uploaded each month.

Click below to download our VLMS User Manual: User Manual

In this article:, , ,
