Schrader Announces Winners Of Shop Stool Giveaway

Schrader , the automotive aftermarket brand of Sensata Technologies and a world leader in TPMS, recently announced the winners of its Schrader Academy Shop Stool Giveaway contest, which ended on June 30.

The giveaway allowed five random participants that scored above 80% on all five modules of Schrader’s TPMS e-Training Course the chance to win one of the five exclusive Schrader 175th anniversary shop stools.

“We were excited to launch this giveaway initiative for Schrader Academy TPMS e-Training participants. Aiming to promote our digital platform while giving an incentive to score high in the training and have fun along the way! Congratulations to the winners: Jose Burgos- Joe’s Tires, Mark Johnson- VIP Tires & Service, Bob Azadi- First Transit, Frankie Underwood- BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, and Jake Stuart- Technical College Student, and thank you to all participants!” says Yanick Leduc, North American technical team leader. “Schrader Academy offers more valuable free of charge resources such as training videos, FAQs, technical bulletins, and much more! For anyone looking to brush up on their TPMS knowledge.”

Schrader’s TPMS e-Training is the latest addition to the Schrader Academy website and the market’s first TPMS e-Training Course. It consists of five free modules explaining the fundamentals of TPMS service. Each module approaches its topic using a variety of media, including informational texts, explanatory images, training videos and interactive animations, followed by intuitive questions.