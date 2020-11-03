Schrader TPMS Academy Introduces ‘TPMS Tech Talk’

Click Here to Read More

TPMS Tech Talk is an online portal aiming to educate, inform, and initiate open conversation by connecting Schrader’s TPMS experts with service professionals. The topics discussed come from a variety of TPMS challenges faced and the most common questions Schrader’s technical team receives, such as: talking to customers about TPMS, the importance of maintenance and tool software updates, differences between programming and relearning procedures, TPMS legislation, and more. The content is frequently updated, and visitors can subscribe for free to stay up to date with the latest publications. Users are encouraged to engage with Schrader’s technical team, as well as their peers below each article in the comment field.

“We want to create a space for service professionals where they can read, learn more, and ask questions about the subjects that matter to them,” says Yanick Leduc, North American Technical Team Leader at Schrader.

In an effort to promote this new content platform, Schrader is hosting a variety of virtual TPMS Tech Talk educational sessions during industry week at both SEMA360 and AAPEX. We encourage all attendees to register for the virtual shows and join our team of TPMS experts for 7 short sessions. Each session will include a 15-25 minute presentation with time for Q&A. Click here to view the full agenda at both SEMA360 and AAPEX.