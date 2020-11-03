Schrader TPMS Academy Introduces ‘TPMS Tech Talk’

Schrader has announced the launch of “TPMS Tech Talk,” a free subscription-based, online training portal that provides training information to service professionals and encourages open discussion with Schrader’s TPMS experts.
TPMS Tech Talk is an online portal aiming to educate, inform, and initiate open conversation by connecting Schrader’s TPMS experts with service professionals. The topics discussed come from a variety of TPMS challenges faced and the most common questions Schrader’s technical team receives, such as: talking to customers about TPMS, the importance of maintenance and tool software updates, differences between programming and relearning procedures, TPMS legislation, and more. The content is frequently updated, and visitors can subscribe for free to stay up to date with the latest publications. Users are encouraged to engage with Schrader’s technical team, as well as their peers below each article in the comment field.
“We want to create a space for service professionals where they can read, learn more, and ask questions about the subjects that matter to them,” says Yanick Leduc, North American Technical Team Leader at Schrader.
In an effort to promote this new content platform, Schrader is hosting a variety of virtual TPMS Tech Talk educational sessions during industry week at both SEMA360 and AAPEX. We encourage all attendees to register for the virtual shows and join our team of TPMS experts for 7 short sessions. Each session will include a 15-25 minute presentation with time for Q&A. Click here to view the full agenda at both SEMA360 and AAPEX.
The addition of TPMS Tech Talk comes just a few months after Schrader announced the launch of their NEW e-training platform, Schrader TPMS Academy (www.TPMSAcademy.com), the industry’s first module based TPMS online training platform. Schrader TPMS Academy hits all of the marks when it comes to delivering top quality online and offline training services, while remaining 100% free.
“Schrader TPMS Academy has reliable content that is always fresh and up to date. The TPMS e-Training Course has had over 1800 registrations since its launch this year. This success continues to drive us to improve every aspect of our Schrader Academy presence. We are excited to share our training resources and the new platform with the public,” says Leduc.
Visitors are encouraged to visit www.TPMSAcademy.com and subscribe to TPMS Tech Talk to stay updated with the latest materials around TPMS. For more information, please contact us at [email protected].