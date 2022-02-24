Undercar: Porsche Active Motor Mounts
Schrader TPMS Tool Features EZ Sensor Programming
Schrader TPMS Solutions’ new ST-1 TPMS tool features EZ Sensor Programming and an OBDII Quick Connect Cable.
The ST-1 programs a vehicle’s sensor and reads the sensor from the sidewall of the tires. The tool also allows technicians to program each sensor.
The ST-1 TPMS Tool also has a customer/job management feature and can measure tire tread depth with the use or purchase of some additional equipment.
For more information, schradertpms.com.