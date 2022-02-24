 Schrader TPMS Tool Features EZ Sensor Programming


Tools & Products

Schrader TPMS Tool Features EZ Sensor Programming

The ST-1 TPMS Tool also has a customer/job management feature.
Schrader TPMS Solutions’ new ST-1 TPMS tool features EZ Sensor Programming and an OBDII Quick Connect Cable.

The ST-1 programs a vehicle’s sensor and reads the sensor from the sidewall of the tires. The tool also allows technicians to program each sensor.

The ST-1 TPMS Tool also has a customer/job management feature and can measure tire tread depth with the use or purchase of some additional equipment.

For more information, schradertpms.com.

