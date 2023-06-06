 Sealed Units Matter (VIDEO)

Sealed Units Matter (VIDEO)

By sealing the joint, engineers can use better greases and materials to increase longevity. Sponsored by TRW.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

CC:

50 years ago, sealing the boot on a ball joint or tie rod end was difficult. These joints used a greasable design. By injecting grease into the joint, the contaminants were flushed out of channels at the base of the joint. Now, by the 1980s, the materials for the boot had improved to the point where a sealed joint was possible. By sealing the joint, engineers could use better greases and materials to increase the longevity of the ball and socket. So if you think that a replacement ball joint or tie rod end with a grease fitting is an upgrade, it could be a downgrade for that vehicle. This is why it’s important to follow the OE Design when replacing. Thanks for watching.

TRW, fits right the first time. Visit trwaftermarket.com to learn more.

This video is sponsored by TRW.

