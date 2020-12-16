Video
Career

Search Continues For ‘B’laster Instructor of the Year’ Into 2021

 

on

B’laster – makers of the #1-selling penetrant, PB B’laster – is continuing its third annual search for automotive technology B’laster Instructor of the Year. In partnership with Tomorrow’s Technician, B’laster will again recognize exceptional automotive technology instructors at high schools, vo-tech programs, and community colleges across the United States.

“The COVID pandemic has highlighted that automotive technicians are essential to keeping this country moving,” said Randy Pindor, B’laster President. “At B’laster, we have long believed in the importance of these jobs and the vocational schools where technicians are trained. Vocational instructors pour their blood, sweat and tears into their students’ educations, and we applaud their hard work, day in and day out. It’s our honor to recognize them, and we look forward to hearing more of their stories this year.”

B’laster will continue to choose seven instructor stories to feature on the Tomorrow’s Technician website from through April 2021. Those instructors will be entered into the final round to be named the B’laster Instructor of the Year in May 2021.

So far in the 2020-2021 contest, instructors honored by B’laster and Tomorrow’s Tech have been Carl Smith, Automotive Instructor at Rowan Cabarrus Community College, Mooresville, N.C. (November) and (December) Bob Mauger, Automotive Technology Instructor at Corona High School, Corona, Calif.

Automotive technology instructors are invited to nominate themselves, or students and community members can nominate their instructors who are doing an exceptional job. Nominations can be submitted at tomorrowstechnician.com/instructor-of-the-year.

Previous winners include Ed Martin from Pickens Technical College in Aurora, Colorado (2020) and Joe Mendola from Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida (2019).

About B’laster

Since 1957, B’laster has manufactured penetrants, lubricants, rust inhibitors and a full line of specialty, highly concentrated formulas for the automotive, industrial and hardware industries. Known for PB B’laster, the #1-selling penetrant, B’laster delivers products born from professional applications where only the strongest survive. As Rust Belt Warriors, we can promise that by the time a B’laster product ends up in your hands, it’s only because the pros have confirmed it’s the best.

About B’laster University

B’laster University is a program designed to support the next generation of skilled mechanics and technicians by providing supplementary educational tools. Built by the makers of the #1-selling penetrant, B’laster Corporation proudly extends their mission and core values in a commitment to career education and continued passion.

