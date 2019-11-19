SEMA Accepting Scholarship Applications

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

SEMA is accepting applications for the 2020 SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund, which helps support the future leaders of the automotive aftermarket industry.

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship program offers financial assistance of up to $5,000 to help foster the next generation of automotive aftermarket industry leaders and innovators. Scholarships are available in a variety of categories, including accounting, sales, marketing and engineering.

“Our goal is to encourage, inspire and support the future leaders of the automotive aftermarket industry,” said SEMA Manager of Student Programs Juliet Marshall. “By providing financial support to promising students, we can successfully open doors of opportunity to those working towards a career in our field.”

The program also grants loan forgiveness awards for employees of SEMA-member companies who have completed a program of study at an accredited university, college or vocational/technical program within the United States.

Applications for the program will be open until March 1, 2020.

Those chosen as scholarship recipients will be invited to attend the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where they will be recognized during an awards luncheon.

To view eligibility requirements, visit www.sema.org/scholarships.

For more information, contact SEMA Manager of Student Programs Juliet Marshall at 909-978-6655 or [email protected].