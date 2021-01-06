Video
Tomorrows Technician

SEMA Accepting Scholarship Loan Forgiveness Applications

House Of Kolor Calendar Recognizes Artists, Customers

Champion Brands Celebrates 65th Anniversary

LIQUI MOLY Donates Goods Worth Several Million Euro
News

SEMA Accepting Scholarship Loan Forgiveness Applications

 

SEMA is now accepting applications for the 2021 SEMA Memorial Scholarship and Loan Forgiveness Program at  www.sema.org/scholarships. Scholarships are available to students pursuing a degree or certification that leads to a career in the automotive industry, and loan forgiveness is available to employees of SEMA-member companies.

“It’s no secret that this past year has had its challenges. Now more than ever, SEMA is available to help support future industry innovators by providing financial assistance to current students and recent graduates who have outstanding student debt,” said SEMA Senior Manager of Professional Development Gary Vigil. “There are thousands of talented, hard-working individuals seeking careers in the automotive aftermarket. The SEMA Scholarship is designed to support this next generation and allow them to focus on their studies and work, rather than be burdened with tuition costs. The Loan Forgiveness program is intended to provide financial assistance to employees of SEMA member companies with outstanding student loans.”

Awards of up to $5,000 are available to qualified individuals. Complete details and the online application are available until March 1, at www.sema.org/scholarships.  

For more information, contact SEMA Project Manager, Member Services Byron Bergmann at 909-378-4859 or [email protected].

Connect