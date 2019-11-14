SEMA Announces Vehicles Of The Year

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



SEMA announced its Vehicles of the Year the evening before the official start of the 2019 SEMA Show. From left to right: Tim Martin, SEMA Chairman of the Board; Pat McArdle, RZR Product Planning Director; Chris Kersting, SEMA President and CEO; Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar; Ian Avilla, Audi Senior Manager Accessories & Collection; Tim Herrick, GM Vice President Global Product Programs; Hugh Milne, Marketing Manager, Silverado; Todd Hoevener, Ford Director, Advanced Strategy & Planning; Mike Spagnola, SEMA VP of OEM and Product Development Programs; Wade Kawasaki, SEMA Immediate Past Chairman/Secretary.

SEMA Show exhibitors voted on the vehicles that represent the best business opportunities for the aftermarket in five categories. The announcement was made at the SEMA Vehicle Reveal, Monday, Nov. 4, the evening before the first day of the four-day SEMA Show. Winners are:

SEMA Car of the Year: Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang SEMA Truck of the Year: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado SEMA 4×4/SUV of the Year: Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler SEMA Sport Compact of the Year: Audi RS 3

Audi RS 3 SEMA Powersports Vehicle of the Year: Polaris RZR

“The SEMA Show is where the newest and most innovative aftermarket products are seen first,” said Mike Spagnola, SEMA VP of OEM & product development. “SEMA Show exhibitors are the innovators and experts who drive the $45 billion industry. Knowing what they believe are the best vehicles for accessorization helps to forecast trends.”

The SEMA Awards create awareness for aftermarket products and epitomize the ongoing collaboration SEMA has with automakers and aftermarket manufacturers to bring quality products to market.