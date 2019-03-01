SEMA Looking For Young Vehicle Builders With 2019 ‘SEMA Young Guns’ Program

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

SEMA kicks off the nationwide search for aspiring, up-and-coming young vehicle builders on March 16, 2019, as the SEMA Young Guns Regional Program takes place at TX2K19 at Houston Raceway Park, just outside of Houston, Texas.

As the first event in the 2019 SEMA Young Guns Regional Program, TX2K19 will feature 10 builders age 27 or younger competing for a chance to participate in the 2019 SEMA Battle of the Builders competition and showcase their vehicle at the world-renown SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Since 2014, the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition has served as the automotive industry’s premier vehicle competition. Open exclusively to builders with vehicles on display at the SEMA Show, the competition expanded in 2017 to provide exposure for a limited number of rising young builders. This year’s program includes partnerships with nine venues, with one winner from each venue awarded an all-expenses paid trip for two to the 2019 SEMA Show, transportation of the winner’s vehicle, a designated feature spot at the Show and entry into the SEMA Battle of the Builders.

“We’re excited to kick off the SEMA Young Guns Program at TX2K19,” said SEMA VP of Marketing Ira Gabriel. “TX2K19 represents a new partnership for the Young Guns Program, and will allow us to reach a new group of young builders. Our goals are to discover new talent, promote vehicle customization to the younger generation and make the hobby accessible to more people. We’re confident that TX2K19 will aid us in reaching our goals.”

Vehicle builders age 27 and younger are invited to enter the Young Guns Regional Competition at www.semayoungguns.com, where they will be able to select from nine venues. Deadline for the TX2K19 event is March 8, after which time 10 applicants will be selected to compete in Houston, Texas, for a chance to advance on to the SEMA Battle of the Builders Competition in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For additional details, visit semayoungguns.com.