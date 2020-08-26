SEMA Memorial Scholarship Award Winners Announced

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded $307,000 to 106 individuals this year, including scholarships for current students and loan-forgiveness awards to employees of SEMA -member companies.

Click Here to Read More

“We’re excited to award this passionate group of individuals with our support as they embark on finding new ways to advance the future of the specialty-equipment aftermarket,” said SEMA board of directors Chairman Tim Martin. “This year’s winners represent the diversity and young talent that our industry thrives on, and we look forward to how their contributions will drive us forward for years to come.”

More than $3 million has been awarded to more than 1,600 deserving students since the program’s establishment in 1984. The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund and the SEMA Loan Forgiveness Program are dedicated to fostering the next generation of automotive aftermarket industry leaders and innovators by helping them get off to a successful start in their education and automotive aftermarket careers.

Online applications for next year’s awards will be accepted Nov. 1, 2020, through March 1, 2021, at www.sema.org/scholarships.