The Specialty Equipment Market Association ( SEMA ) announced the industry’s Best New Products Award winners, with the products featured this week in the inaugural SEMA360 online trade event.

The winners were selected from more than 2,200 automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2021 in the SEMA360 New Products Showcase at www.sema360.com Nov. 2-6.

The annual awards, which are typically presented at the SEMA Show, recognize “outstanding achievements in the development of products that enhance the performance, styling, comfort, convenience and safety of cars, trucks and SUVs.” This year, the products and awards are presented online through SEMA360.

Products are judged in 16 award categories, with one winner and two runners-up in each category. The top products are:

Collision Repair & Refinish Product

Winner: adasThink, adasThink

Runner-up: CollisionRepairTools.com, FAN 220 MIG / MAG / Brazing Welder

Runner-up: P&S Detail Products, Iron Buster Wheel Decon

Engineered New Product

Winner: AEM Performance Electronics, VCU300 EV Control Unit

Runner-up: AFCO Performance Group, AFCO Air Adjustable Eyelet System

Runner-up: QA1, New 3″ MOD Series Shocks

Exterior Accessory Product

Winner: Curt Group, Tri-ball Universal Coupler Lock

Runner-up: Go Rhino Big Country Truck Accessories, SRM 500 Roof Rack

Runner-up: TrailFX, Roof Rack for JEEP(R) JL