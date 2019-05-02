SEMA Partners With NHRA To Expand Student Outreach

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

SEMA has partnered with NHRA’s Youth & Education Services Program to introduce students to opportunities in motorsports and help grow the automotive aftermarket performance industry. Photo provided by SEMA.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is expanding its youth outreach efforts by partnering with the NHRA’s Youth & Education Services (YES) Program. This initiative enables SEMA to reach and introduce students to the excitement and opportunities in motorsports, whether as a spectator, career or an overall lifestyle.

Through the program, middle and high school students attend NHRA races, often for the first time in their lives. As a sponsor, SEMA is committed to supporting efforts to introduce youths to the unique environment found at race tracks and helping to grow the automotive aftermarket performance industry.

“We all remember our first time at a race track,” said Chris Kersting, SEMA president and CEO. “We never forget the adrenaline and rush watching Top Fuelers top 300 mph in a matter of seconds. It’s inspiring to see that same excitement in kids’ faces, and to watch as fascination takes hold of them.”

The NHRA YES Program, which began more than 30 years ago, enables SEMA to reach thousands of students in a unique environment.

“We’re thrilled to have SEMA join us at the 2019 NHRA YES events,” said Glen Cromwell, NHRA president. “SEMA’s support helps us to continue inspiring youth, both to participate in the automotive lifestyle and to pursue careers professionally. For many kids, the spark begins through the NHRA YES Program.”

SEMA’s Youth Initiatives include several other programs, including student vehicle builds, scholarships and internships. Programs targeted to younger kids have also been added in recent years, including an automotive book giveaway for grade schools, field trips for middle schools and a mobile app that helps young people locate and connect with thousands of automotive-related activities near them.

To learn more about the SEMA Youth Initiatives, visit sema.org/education.