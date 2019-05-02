Career/NHRA
ago

SEMA Partners With NHRA To Expand Student Outreach

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

VIDEO: 4 Types Of Circuit Failure

Ford Expedition Tech Tip: Stiff Ride And Suspension Warning Messages

Arrowhead Insurance And S/P2 Join Forces To Connect Shops With Techs

SEMA Partners With NHRA To Expand Student Outreach

Tampa Instructor Joe Mendola Named 2019 B'laster Instructor of the Year

ASE's Advanced Engine Performance Specialist (L1) Test Turns 25

VW/Audi Timing Belt Repairs

Northview High School Instructor Named Seventh Finalist For 'B'laster Instructor Of The Year'

B'laster Names Top Four Finalists For 2019 'Instructor Of The Year' Program

VIDEO: Belt Wear Inspection

SEMA has partnered with NHRA’s Youth & Education Services Program to introduce students to opportunities in motorsports and help grow the automotive aftermarket performance industry. Photo provided by SEMA.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is expanding its youth outreach efforts by partnering with the NHRA’s Youth & Education Services (YES) Program. This initiative enables SEMA to reach and introduce students to the excitement and opportunities in motorsports, whether as a spectator, career or an overall lifestyle.

Through the program, middle and high school students attend NHRA races, often for the first time in their lives. As a sponsor, SEMA is committed to supporting efforts to introduce youths to the unique environment found at race tracks and helping to grow the automotive aftermarket performance industry.

“We all remember our first time at a race track,” said Chris Kersting, SEMA president and CEO. “We never forget the adrenaline and rush watching Top Fuelers top 300 mph in a matter of seconds. It’s inspiring to see that same excitement in kids’ faces, and to watch as fascination takes hold of them.”

The NHRA YES Program, which began more than 30 years ago, enables SEMA to reach thousands of students in a unique environment.

“We’re thrilled to have SEMA join us at the 2019 NHRA YES events,” said Glen Cromwell, NHRA president. “SEMA’s support helps us to continue inspiring youth, both to participate in the automotive lifestyle and to pursue careers professionally. For many kids, the spark begins through the NHRA YES Program.”

SEMA’s Youth Initiatives include several other programs, including student vehicle builds, scholarships and internships. Programs targeted to younger kids have also been added in recent years, including an automotive book giveaway for grade schools, field trips for middle schools and a mobile app that helps young people locate and connect with thousands of automotive-related activities near them.

To learn more about the SEMA Youth Initiatives, visit sema.org/education.

Show Full Article