SENSEN Releases Additional 187 Complete Strut Assemblies

SENSEN has extended its product line coverage in complete strut assemblies bringing its total SKU range to more than 890 covering over 241 million registered vehicles in North America.

These additions put the SENSEN Speedy Strut coverage as one of the most complete in the industry, according to the company.

SENSEN has been manufacturing high-quality shock and struts since 1985 and is an OE supplier to domestic China and is an OES Tier 1 supplier in North America. The SENSEN Speedy Strut brand has quickly become a preferred suspension choice of professional automotive technicians nationwide.

“The SENSEN brand is known for its premium components and quality certified manufacturing processes. Having one of the strictest Chinese-produced quality control standards in the industry, SENSEN has achieved unparalleled aftermarket suspension performance. SENSEN is a suspension manufacturer with precision-engineering capabilities necessary to produce products that meet or exceed OEM specifications. Providing comfort while ensuring stability control, coupled with durability and long-life performance for today’s passenger vehicles and trucks is designed into every Speedy Strut,” said Thomas Rutherford, product manager SENSEN North America.

SENSEN Speedy Struts utilize a premium all-weather oil with a nitrogen gas-charge, including a modern progressive disc valve technology that is specifically calibrated to help restore your vehicles original ride, handling and control performance.

For more information, visit www.sensen-na.com or call 877-395-0213.