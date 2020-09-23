Connect with us
September Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced

 

Congratulations to our crossword quiz meisters. You’ve won a $10 gift card!
Congratulations to the winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card, whose names were randomly selected from all complete entries.

• Mike Fanelli, Nelson County High School, Lovingston, VA

• David Barrett, Hallsville High School, Hallsville, TX

• Diego Razo, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX

• Gerald Brinson, Pulaski County Area Technology Center, Somerset, KY

• Joel Vazquez, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX

• Harold Strickland, Triton High School, Erwin, NC

• Jan Rubio, Klein Forest, High School, Houston, TX

• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School, Stuart, VA

• Nelson Marquina, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX

• Ed Miraglia, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY

Next up: The challenging Guess The Tool contest. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, September 27, 2020. These winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

