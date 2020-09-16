Congratulations to everyone who correctly guessed the make and model of vehicle in Tomorrow’s Technician’s “Guess The Car” contest for the week of September 7-13.
The correct answer was a Honda Odyssey.
If you guessed a Chevy Avalanche or Toyota Tundra, you made us laugh out loud – but you still didn’t win. This week’s winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card are:
• Deacon Bradbury, Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe, KS
• Tony Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL
• Gerald Brinson, Pulaski County Area Technical Center, Somerset, KY
• Savannah Palme, Warren County Technical Center, Washington, NJ
• David Barret, Hallsville High School, Hallsville, TX
• Scott Govig, Northwood University, Midland, MI
• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School, Stuart, VA
• Kent Berklund, AVTEC, Seward, AK
• Dawnne Smits, Coronado High School, Henderson, NV
Next up: Another popular Tomorrow’s Tech Crossword Puzzle Can you solve it in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, September 20, 2020.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.