 September 'Guess The Tool' Players Pull Their Weight
September 'Guess The Tool' Players Pull Their Weight

Career

September 'Guess The Tool' Players Pull Their Weight

Congratulations to everyone who correctly answered – more congratulations to those who won.
 

Our contestants weren’t fooled by the image in our September Guess The Tool contest.

Happily and (mostly) without exception, everyone guessed the correct answer: Pilot Bearing Puller.

The Clue: Pilot Bear-Ring Puller…

Here’s who won a McDonald’s Gift Card:

Michael Rodriquez, Lee High School, San Antonio, TX

Lillyn Mayer, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

Cody Ham, Desert Ridge High School, Mesa, AZ

Sergio Rodriquez, Churchill High School, Livonia, MI

Mike Janecek, Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte, NE

Mickey Mooney, West Stanly High School, Oakboro, NC

Richie del Puerto, Snow-Isle Tech Skills Center, Everett, WA

Dennis Theoharidis, Upper Caper RTHS, Bourne, MA

Isaiah Myers, Alliance High School, Alliance, OH

Pablo Rivera, Platt Tech, Milford, CT

.. . and the real deal – a K-Tool pilot bearing puller from Summit Racing Equipment.

Currently challenging minds is our Pop Quiz. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, October 3, 2021. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

