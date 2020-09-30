September ‘Guess The Tool’ Winners Named

If you recognized that the picture of a lot of parking meters represents not just, well, parking meters, you might have been randomly selected as a winner in our September “Guess The Tool” MindGames contest.

Going on right now is our challenging Pop Quiz , this week focusing on the vehicle starting and charging system. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, October 4, 2020. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.