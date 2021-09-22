 September MindGames Crossword Puzzle Champs Announced
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

September MindGames Crossword Puzzle Champs Announced

on

MindGames Entrants Hit Hole-In-One With 'Guess The Car'

on

Close Encounters – Making Contact Is The First Giant Leap

on

Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Torque Wrenches and Wheel Bearings Video
play

VIDEO: Torque Wrenches and Wheel Bearings

Auto Pros On The Road Visit Fleet Doc, Lexington, KY Video

Auto Pros On The Road Visit Fleet Doc, Lexington, KY

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Fuel Tank Contamination

Underhood: Fuel Tank Contamination
Spark Plug Analysis Paralysis

Underhood: Spark Plug Analysis Paralysis
Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service

Undercar: Easier Volkswagen TPMS Service
Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

September MindGames Crossword Puzzle Champs Announced

MindGames puzzles are intended to educate and entertain students and teachers.
 

on

Clue: A seven-letter slang phrase said to one who wins something. Answer: Congrats.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Here’s what all the celebrating is about.

As in, “Congrats! You not only completed last week’s crossword puzzle in one sitting but you were randomly selected to receive a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card!” Here’s those we’re saying this to this week:

  • Taylor Bowman, Higley High School, Glibert, AZ
  • Tom Welk, Auburn Career Center, Concord Twp., OH
  • Kevin Kneece, Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College, Orangeburg, SC
  • Lance Clor, Pima Community College, Tucson, AZ
  • Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology
  • George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL
  • Mark de la Vega, Lockport High School, Lockport, IL
  • Mckyle Yarger, Casteel High School, Queen Creek, AZ
  • Angel Castenada, Hamilton High School, Hamilton, OH
  • Colin Davenport, Hanover High School, Hanover, NH

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, September 26, 2021.

Advertisement

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Commentary: How Much Does The Other Guy Make?

Training: Reading Caliper Conditions with Pad Wear Patterns

Commentary: Pre-Inspection And Scan: A Necessary Practice

Career: Bonus August ‘Guess The Tool’ Winners Announced

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician