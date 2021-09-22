Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
September MindGames Crossword Puzzle Champs Announced
MindGames puzzles are intended to educate and entertain students and teachers.
Clue: A seven-letter slang phrase said to one who wins something. Answer: Congrats.
As in, “Congrats! You not only completed last week’s crossword puzzle in one sitting but you were randomly selected to receive a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card!” Here’s those we’re saying this to this week:
- Taylor Bowman, Higley High School, Glibert, AZ
- Tom Welk, Auburn Career Center, Concord Twp., OH
- Kevin Kneece, Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College, Orangeburg, SC
- Lance Clor, Pima Community College, Tucson, AZ
- Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology
- George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL
- Mark de la Vega, Lockport High School, Lockport, IL
- Mckyle Yarger, Casteel High School, Queen Creek, AZ
- Angel Castenada, Hamilton High School, Hamilton, OH
- Colin Davenport, Hanover High School, Hanover, NH
Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, September 26, 2021.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.