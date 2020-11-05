Service Pros Can Schedule Certification Tests Online

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) encourages service professionals to visit the new myASE.com web portal and register now to renew certifications expiring Dec. 31

Click Here to Read More

“Because we extended ASE certifications expiring June 30 to the end of December due to the pandemic, more service technicians than usual will be scheduling tests before their certifications expire at the end of the year,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “We recommend that those individuals register and schedule their tests as soon as possible by visiting myASE.com. Test centers are open, so registering now will help ensure a confirmed time slot.”

The new myASE.com portal features easy-to-use navigation, quick links and a new shopping cart experience that allows users to order ASE tests and products, and place them into a shopping cart for immediate purchase. Each order for ASE tests automatically includes the new, lower registration fee of $34. Test fees remain the same. More than 50 ASE certification tests are offered for automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair.

ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500 secured, proctored test centers. It is recommended that automotive professionals coordinate testing with their employers and review the social distancing and safety measures that the Prometric test centers have put in place. Before registering, please check test center availability.

To learn more, visit www.myase.com, email ASE at [email protected] or call 1-800-390-6789.