 Servicing A Tire Assembly Course Available On T2U
Tomorrows Technician

on

Servicing A Tire Assembly Course Available On T2U

on

Vehicle Filtration Course Ready On T2U

on

3 Back to School Tips For Every Student Technician

on

New T2U Course Coming - Tire And Wheel Service Procedures
Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Training

Servicing A Tire Assembly Course Available On T2U

The approximate course time is 18 – 20 Minutes. This course is sponsored by Coats.
 

on

To view this course and to register to T2U’s learning management system at no cost to the school, instructors or students, click here.

Properly servicing your future customers’ tires and wheels is essential to preventing customer comebacks and maintaining their satisfaction.

Found exclusively on Tomorrows Technician University, In this course you will learn how to demount a tire, service the TPMS sensor and rim, mount the new tire, and balance the assembly. We’ll cover how to properly service the wheel assembly while preventing damage and give you some valuable tips to make the service go smoothly and prevent damage to the tire, rim, and yourself.

Topics Include:

  • Demounting a tire
  • Servicing a TPMS Sensor
  • Mounting a tire
  • Balancing a wheel assembly

This course is sponsored by Coats.

