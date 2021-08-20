Servicing A Tire Assembly Course Available On T2U

To view this course and to register to T2U’s learning management system at no cost to the school, instructors or students, click here.

Properly servicing your future customers’ tires and wheels is essential to preventing customer comebacks and maintaining their satisfaction.

Found exclusively on Tomorrows Technician University, In this course you will learn how to demount a tire, service the TPMS sensor and rim, mount the new tire, and balance the assembly. We’ll cover how to properly service the wheel assembly while preventing damage and give you some valuable tips to make the service go smoothly and prevent damage to the tire, rim, and yourself.

Topics Include:

Demounting a tire

Servicing a TPMS Sensor

Mounting a tire

Balancing a wheel assembly

This course is sponsored by Coats.