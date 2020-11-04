Servicing Carbon-Ceramic Brakes

Article courtesy BRAKE & FRONT END.

What if I told you the brakes on your next car would never fade, improve gas mileage and last 150,000 miles? You might think I was full of it or on drugs. But, ceramic-composite or carbon-ceramic brake rotors and pads offer these advantages. But they might increase the price of a new vehicle $9,000-15,000. Ceramic or carbon fiber composite rotors are extremely durable. In fact, manufacturers claim that they’ll never need replacement – at least with “normal” driving. They’re also resistant to the kind of distortions and wear that lead to pedal pulsation – merely an annoyance in the “real world,” but a noticeable performance issue on the track. The brake discs are formed from a specially treated carbon-fiber compound that is silicated in a high-vacuum process at higher temperatures than any stop could produce. Not only are the resulting discs much harder than standard discs, but they are also more resistant to heat. The process used to produce the discs is complex, time-consuming and costly when compared to cast iron. The carbon fibers are blended with a resin of carbon and silicon. The mixture is pressed into a mold to create the basic disc shape, including its internal cooling vents. Using heat up to 3,000º F, the resin is converted to silicon carbide, a material nearly as hard as diamond. This is the “ceramic” in “carbon-ceramic.” If you tried to machine these rotors, you would need diamond-tipped bits in your brake lathe.

The low thermal expansion of the brake discs prevents deformation under heavy braking. Furthermore, the ceramic brake discs are resistant to corrosion and offer more favorable noise-damping properties. Advantages Because of their exceptional performance in extreme conditions, ceramic composite brakes were developed for use in high-level motorsports competition. Porsche was the first automaker to apply them for road use, with Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes included as standard equipment in the Porsche GT2 and Carrera GT and as an option in most other models. Ceramic composite brake discs provide a 50% weight savings compared to conventional metal discs. This reduces unsprung weight, enhances shock absorber response and vehicle handling, and improves fuel efficiency and contributes to reduced emissions. Ceramic-composite brake discs have an extremely hard surface that provides consistent frictional values throughout the deceleration process, even in braking from extremely high speeds and at high operating temperatures, such as those generated from repeated braking. But the system also provides benefits in low-speed situations. In an emergency stop, the technology does not require heavy pedal forces or outside technological boosting assistance to achieve maximum and immediate stopping force.

