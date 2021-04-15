Shell Starship 2.0 To Embark On A Coast-To-Coast Drive In May

In May, Shell Lubricants will launch Starship 2.0 to demonstrate how Class 8 truck sector energy usage can be reduced by harnessing currently available energy efficient technologies as we accelerate toward a carbon neutral future.

Shell Lubricants is building on the lessons learned from the initial Shell Starship program that was launched in 2018 and aiming to push what can be achieved with current technologies. Shell Starship 2.0 is a new truck, featuring a new chassis and drivetrain, along with new safety and fuel-efficient upgrades.

“Shell Starship 2.0 will feature technologies that have advanced since its inception and is built to stimulate discussion and drive the conversation around trucking efficiency and carbon reduction,” said Jeff Priborsky, global marketing manager – On-Highway Fleet Sector, Shell Lubricants. “We have taken a number of technologies and have drawn them together in a single design with a holistic, connected approach that is crafted to optimize performance and efficiency.”

The primary measure used will be Freight Ton Efficiency as it is the most relevant measure of energy expenditure. Shell will continue to use this as the primary metric to advance conversations aimed at reducing the road transport industry’s CO2emissions. Freight Ton Efficiency is a more relevant statistic for judging the energy intensity associated with moving cargo from point A to point B since it combines the weight of cargo being moved with the amount of fuel consumed.

Shell Starship 2.0 is expected to carry a 40,000-pound payload which is higher than the 30,000 pounds it carried in 2018 when the truck attained 178.4 ton-miles per gallon[1] for Freight Ton Efficiency[2] – a nearly 248 percent improvement over the North America average Freight Ton Efficiency of 72 ton-miles per gallon for trucks[3]. In addition, the first Shell Starship achieved 8.94 miles per gallon on its 2018 run, a significant increase versus the U.S. Class 8 average of 6.4 miles per gallon. The Shell team is looking to improve that figure as well with the new Starship.