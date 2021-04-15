 Shell Starship 2.0 To Embark On A Coast-To-Coast Drive In May
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

VIDEO: Ford F-150 EPS Rack Replacement Video
VIDEO: Ford F-150 EPS Rack Replacement

VIDEO: Water Pump Gasket And Seal Replacement Video
VIDEO: Water Pump Gasket And Seal Replacement

Schaeffler Offers New Automotive Aftermarket eLearning Courses

Schaeffler Offers New Automotive Aftermarket eLearning Courses

The online training courses were produced by the technical experts from the company’s LuK and FAG product brands.

Meter Usage & Electrical Courses

Meter Usage & Electrical

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

News

Shell Starship 2.0 To Embark On A Coast-To-Coast Drive In May

 

on

In May, Shell Lubricants will launch Starship 2.0 to demonstrate how Class 8 truck sector energy usage can be reduced by harnessing currently available energy efficient technologies as we accelerate toward a carbon neutral future. 

Shell Lubricants is building on the lessons learned from the initial Shell Starship program that was launched in 2018 and aiming to push what can be achieved with current technologies. Shell Starship 2.0 is a new truck, featuring a new chassis and drivetrain, along with new safety and fuel-efficient upgrades.

“Shell Starship 2.0 will feature technologies that have advanced since its inception and is built to stimulate discussion and drive the conversation around trucking efficiency and carbon reduction,” said Jeff Priborsky, global marketing manager – On-Highway Fleet Sector, Shell Lubricants. “We have taken a number of technologies and have drawn them together in a single design with a holistic, connected approach that is crafted to optimize performance and efficiency.”

The primary measure used will be Freight Ton Efficiency as it is the most relevant measure of energy expenditure. Shell will continue to use this as the primary metric to advance conversations aimed at reducing the road transport industry’s CO2emissions. Freight Ton Efficiency is a more relevant statistic for judging the energy intensity associated with moving cargo from point A to point B since it combines the weight of cargo being moved with the amount of fuel consumed.  

Shell Starship 2.0 is expected to carry a 40,000-pound payload which is higher than the 30,000 pounds it carried in 2018 when the truck attained 178.4 ton-miles per gallon[1] for Freight Ton Efficiency[2] – a nearly 248 percent improvement over the North America average Freight Ton Efficiency of 72 ton-miles per gallon for trucks[3]. In addition, the first Shell Starship achieved 8.94 miles per gallon on its 2018 run, a significant increase versus the U.S. Class 8 average of 6.4 miles per gallon. The Shell team is looking to improve that figure as well with the new Starship.

Shell Starship 2.0 conducted regional testing earlier this year as it prepared for its coast-to-coast drive which will again begin in San Diego and end in Jacksonville. The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) will monitor and verify the results as they did in 2018. 

“The ability to test Shell Starship 2.0 under different road and operating conditions is a great benefit as we prepare for the cross-country journey,” said Robert Mainwaring, Technology Manager for Innovation, Shell Lubricants. “With many updates to the truck, it has given us the opportunity to make sure the new drivetrain and the efficient technologies built into the truck are all operating in concert with each other.” 

Shell Lubricant Solutions has produced a short video to preview how Shell Starship 2.0 will help take Class 8 truck efficiency to the next level through advanced innovative technologies, hyper aerodynamic design, fuel saving technology and advanced lubricants. Results will be shared following the completion of the journey. Additional details will be announced about updates to Shell Starship 2.0 shortly.

Projects such as Shell Starship 2.0 helps ensure Shell remains at the leading edge of technology development, energy efficiency and sustainability, and creates opportunities to align and collaborate with like-minded companies.

To stay up to date on Shell Starship 2.0, visit www.rotella.com. Join the conversation with #ShellStarship on social media and follow Shell Rotella on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

