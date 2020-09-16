Connect with us

Sherwin-Williams Introduces New Basecoat System

The Ultra 9K Waterborne Basecoat System goes beyond the expected VOC compliance of any waterborne system.
Article courtesy BodyShop Business.

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes has introduced a new refinish system that is redefining waterborne: the Ultra 9K Waterborne Basecoat System.

Sherwin-Williams’ newest basecoat technology goes beyond the expected VOC compliance and user-friendliness of any waterborne system with a color portfolio that is not only easy to learn and mix – with a shake and pour container design – but spray with little to no interruption and learning curve.

Sixty-two toners build an impressive yet compact bank with an equally impressive color background, supported by the global color tools and world-class resources that Sherwin-Williams is known for in coatings and refinishing.

Adding to its effortlessness, Ultra 9K relies on one single reducer and is combined with Sherwin-Williams’ premium line of undercoats and dynamic clears including top-selling CC200 and CC250 – pushing that speed from color to clear factor.

