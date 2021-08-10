Shop-Ware Announces Parts Authority E-Commerce Integration

Shop-Ware , a leading shop management system with an end-to-end digital customer experience, has announced an e-commerce integration with Parts Authority , a premier national distributor of automotive replacement parts, tools, equipment and transmissions.

This integration allows shops that source parts from Parts Authority and IMC to purchase directly through the Shop-Ware platform. Users can access "Web Warehouse," the company's award-winning catalog consisting of more than 3 million parts, covering more than 125 million applications, and more than 250 locations for delivery.

“Parts Authority has built its business on the combination of operational excellence and personal integrity,” said Carolyn Coquillette, founder and CEO of Shop-Ware. “We share the same approach, and so do our network of shops. This integration will bring the value of Parts Authority and IMC directly to our customers’ fingertips.”