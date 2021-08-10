 Shop-Ware Announces Parts Authority E-Commerce Integration -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Shop-Ware Announces Parts Authority E-Commerce Integration

on

ASE Presents Chairman’s Scholarship For 2021-‘22

on

RPM Act Advocacy Continues

on

TOPDON Announces Travel Companion Giveaway
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters Video
play

VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters

VIDEO: Electric Power Steering Safe Modes Video
play

VIDEO: Electric Power Steering Safe Modes

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
Direct Injection and Turbochargers

Underhood: Direct Injection and Turbochargers
All About Timing Chains

Underhood: All About Timing Chains
The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan

Undercar: The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan
Spring Replacement and Engineering

Undercar: Spring Replacement and Engineering
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Shop-Ware Announces Parts Authority E-Commerce Integration

 

on

Shop-Ware, a leading shop management system with an end-to-end digital customer experience, has announced an e-commerce integration with Parts Authority, a premier national distributor of automotive replacement parts, tools, equipment and transmissions. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This integration allows shops that source parts from Parts Authority and IMC to purchase directly through the Shop-Ware platform. Users can access “Web Warehouse,” the company’s award-winning catalog consisting of more than 3 million parts, covering more than 125 million applications, and more than 250 locations for delivery.about:blank

“Parts Authority has built its business on the combination of operational excellence and personal integrity,” said Carolyn Coquillette, founder and CEO of Shop-Ware. “We share the same approach, and so do our network of shops. This integration will bring the value of Parts Authority and IMC directly to our customers’ fingertips.”

Advertisement

“The partnership of Web Warehouse and Shop-Ware is just another way for us to give the customers the experience they deserve,” said Jacqueline Rodriguez, vice president of Marketing for Parts Authority. “We are excited to join forces with such a cutting-edge company! Looking forward to bringing Parts Authority’s extensive inventory right to the shops.”

Shop-Ware users can now order parts from Parts Authority via the inventory page or a repair order. Within Parts Authority, users can select favorite brands and customize the vehicle make list to make searching even faster. Shop-Ware is the only cloud-based shop management system to offer this integration. 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Advance Auto Parts Aims To Increase Diversity

News: Valvoline Expands Company-Owned Quick-Lube Network

News: UAF Recognizes, Thanks Volunteer Scholarship Reviewers

News: AAPEX To Open Joe’s Garage For Product & Equipment Demos

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician