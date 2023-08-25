 Siemens Looks to Bring 5G Electrification to the Americas

Siemens Looks to Bring 5G Electrification to the Americas

Siemens has joined the Curiosity Lab smart city ecosystem in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, to leverage 5G technology.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Peachtree Corners – a city outside of Atlanta, Georgia, one of the nation’s first smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G – announced EV charging solutions provider Siemens has joined the Curiosity Lab smart city ecosystem to support bringing 5G electrification to America. Siemens American-built charging stations and infrastructure will be installed at the Curiosity Lab leveraging T-Mobile’s 5G network as the company continues to evolve its EV charging infrastructure solutions.

“With our eMobility R&D headquarters just across the street, we’re thrilled to be supporting Peachtree Corners and joining the Curiosity Lab ecosystem alongside so many great partners whose goals are to bring EV infrastructure to the forefront of cities across the country,” said John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility North America. “With our community charging their vehicles each day right where we live and work, this will be a great way to continuously evaluate our charging infrastructure as we collectively seek an electrified future.”

With both Siemens eMobility R&D hub and the North American headquarters for Siemens Electrical Products located in Peachtree Corners, Siemens is the city’s largest employer and is supporting the community with six EV chargers already deployed, the company said.

“Siemens shares our vision of leveraging the benefits of 5G for the betterment of our communities,” said Dave Bezzant, vice resident, T-Mobile for government. “We are thrilled to have Siemens joining the Curiosity Lab ecosystem, and we are looking forward to working with their team to provide 5G wireless connectivity for this project.”

