 Single-Turbo 5.9L Cummins Engine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Diesel

Single-Turbo 5.9L Cummins Engine

Steve Burton built this 5.9L Cummins engine for a Pro-Street diesel spec'd pulling truck. Check it out!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

We last spoke with Steve Burton in 2021, when he told us all about his shop New Performance Automotive and a sweet 6.4L Cummins engine he had built. Since then, he’s expanded into a 9,500-sq.ft. facility and employs 6 people. With a larger scale and more hands-on deck, there’s more and more cool builds coming out of his shop.

Related Articles

The Rural Retreat, VA shop handles everything from general maintenance, in-house manufacturing of specialized parts, and engine dyno services to complete performance diesel engine builds. The shop has a split-level setup, so repair and maintenance gets done on the top floor while engine building and machining get done in the basement.

The engine Burton reached out to us to feature this week belongs in a Pro-Street diesel truck, which is characterized by its 2.6-inch smooth bore charger, no map ring grooves allowed.

Click Here To Read The Full Article

You May Also Like

Diesel

1,500-Horsepower Cummins Enforcer Engine

This ’18 Ram 2500 is the definition of a “sleeper build.” Business on the outside, performance on the inside.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder

The phrase “more than meets the eye” is something that comes to the mind often when considering diesel motorsports — to the average person, a 5,000 lb. truck looks much more akin to a utility vehicle than a racing machine. Even trucks with aggressive wraps and decals get skeptical looks when they power down the track at breakneck speeds. But even more unassuming are the trucks that don’t look like performance vehicles at all.

Read Full Article

More Diesel Posts
Turbocharged 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

This turbocharged 6.0L was a sight to see at the Ultimate Callout Challenge. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
7.1L Twin-Turbo Duramax Engine

Under this hood is a 7.1L Duramax engine with a unique twin-turbo setup. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2,200 Horsepower 6.4L “Shredder” Series Cummins Engine

Check out this 2,200 horsepower machine!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
2,000 Horsepower Single-turbo 6.7l Cummins Engine

This particular engine was built by LinCo Diesel Performance for owner Daniel Hargrove. Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Turbocharger Topics

Turbochargers have made a comeback – and it’s been quick.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Engine Builder’s Dream Engine Giveaway

Engine Builder magazine will be giving away an 800+ horsepower Twin-Supercharged Small Block Ford engine to one lucky winner.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Turbocharged 1,500-Horsepower 6.7L Cummins Engine

Shop owner Karry Latropoulos’ turbocharged and nitrous-boosted 6.7L Cummins is pretty awesome! Check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compound Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke-Swapped R35 GT-R

Check out this insane 6.0L Powerstroke-powered GT-R!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff