Single-Turbo 5.9L Cummins Engine

We last spoke with Steve Burton in 2021, when he told us all about his shop New Performance Automotive and a sweet 6.4L Cummins engine he had built. Since then, he’s expanded into a 9,500-sq.ft. facility and employs 6 people. With a larger scale and more hands-on deck, there’s more and more cool builds coming out of his shop.

The Rural Retreat, VA shop handles everything from general maintenance, in-house manufacturing of specialized parts, and engine dyno services to complete performance diesel engine builds. The shop has a split-level setup, so repair and maintenance gets done on the top floor while engine building and machining get done in the basement.

The engine Burton reached out to us to feature this week belongs in a Pro-Street diesel truck, which is characterized by its 2.6-inch smooth bore charger, no map ring grooves allowed.