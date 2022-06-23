 Single-Turbo 5.9L Cummins Engine
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Single-Turbo 5.9L Cummins Engine

on

UCC Record-Setting 6.7L Cummins Engine

on

Diesel Fuel Systems and Injector Setups

on

900-HP Turbocharged 6.0L Powerstroke Engine
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC Video
play

Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC

2022 'B'laster Instructor Of The Year' Announced Video

2022 'B'laster Instructor Of The Year' Announced

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

ABS Diagnostics

Underhood: ABS Diagnostics
Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Undercar: Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service
Mercedes-Benz Air Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz Air Suspension
Boosted Diesels: Inside Turbo Systems and Nitrous Combos

Underhood: Boosted Diesels: Inside Turbo Systems and Nitrous Combos
Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Diesel

Single-Turbo 5.9L Cummins Engine

Trent Owens may be one of the only guys who keeps a camper shell on his truck while running in the 6.70 index class.
Advertisement
 

on

Courtesy of Engine Builder

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

There’s a long list of reasons to love diesel trucks, but the roar of a high-powered engine is certainly towards the top in terms of adrenaline-pumping satisfaction. In fact, this is the reason Trent Owens jumped into the diesel world in the first place.

“Growing up, I had an uncle that had a Cummins when no one else was into diesel stuff,” Owens says. “He had a tree cutting business and pulled around lumber in a trailer, and as crazy as it sounds, I just really loved the way it sounded.”

Trente saved up his money and bought a first-Gen Cummins once he got to college. A lack of funds meant he couldn’t afford to do many upgrades aside from hacking the back exhaust off, but he soon got addicted to building horsepower. After graduating, Owens bought another truck and spent around eight years upgrading it from stock to 750 horsepower. He wanted to do more, but the truck was essentially tapped out.

With this first project, Owens was able to make a name for himself in the industry, grow a social media following, and start an LLC. He primarily works as an industrial mechanic at a steel mill, but runs Melting Pistons Race Parts on the side where he does various work on customers’ trucks and manufactures a few of his own parts.

His current project is a bright red 2007 Ram 2500, which is essentially unrecognizable from his first truck, but has way more potential under the hood. Owens has built the 5.9L Cummins engine up to be a racing machine, but still offers a level of streetability.

Click Here To Read The Full Article

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Diesel: Deck-Plated Single Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine

Diesel: 1,400-HP 6.4L Cummins Engine

Diesel: 1,900-Plus HP LML Duramax Engine

Diesel: Compound Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician