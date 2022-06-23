Single-Turbo 5.9L Cummins Engine

Click Here to Read More

There’s a long list of reasons to love diesel trucks, but the roar of a high-powered engine is certainly towards the top in terms of adrenaline-pumping satisfaction. In fact, this is the reason Trent Owens jumped into the diesel world in the first place.

“Growing up, I had an uncle that had a Cummins when no one else was into diesel stuff,” Owens says. “He had a tree cutting business and pulled around lumber in a trailer, and as crazy as it sounds, I just really loved the way it sounded.”

Trente saved up his money and bought a first-Gen Cummins once he got to college. A lack of funds meant he couldn’t afford to do many upgrades aside from hacking the back exhaust off, but he soon got addicted to building horsepower. After graduating, Owens bought another truck and spent around eight years upgrading it from stock to 750 horsepower. He wanted to do more, but the truck was essentially tapped out.

With this first project, Owens was able to make a name for himself in the industry, grow a social media following, and start an LLC. He primarily works as an industrial mechanic at a steel mill, but runs Melting Pistons Race Parts on the side where he does various work on customers’ trucks and manufactures a few of his own parts.

His current project is a bright red 2007 Ram 2500, which is essentially unrecognizable from his first truck, but has way more potential under the hood. Owens has built the 5.9L Cummins engine up to be a racing machine, but still offers a level of streetability.