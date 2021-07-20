 Six-Letter Word For Crossword Player: Winner -
Featured Widget Image

Featured Widget Image

Career

Six-Letter Word For Crossword Player: Winner

Congratulations to the randomly selected crossword puzzle contestants!
on

Congratulations to the 10 lucky Crossword Puzzle players whose completed entries were recently selected as last week’s MindGames winners. Across plus down add up to a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.

Click Here to Read More
Our winners are:

• Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Deptford, NJ
• Bruce Thorngate, Delaware Technical Community College, Dover, DE
• George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL
• Scott Rumley, Davidson-Davie Community College, Thomasville, NJ
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Thomas Boyarkski, James T. Hutchinson High School, Fairbanks, AK
• Connor Kirkpatrick, Jefferson County JVS, Bloomingdale, OH
• Alexandrya Hankins, Seward County Community College, Liberal, KS
• Colton Rhoton, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Car MindGame before midnight, July 25, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

