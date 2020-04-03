SMP Announces Intermotor Import Leader Scholarship Contest

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announces the return of its sixth-annual Intermotor ‘Import Leader’ Automotive Scholarship Competition, which will present four deserving students pursuing an automotive career with an import focus with a $5,000 scholarship each. The competition runs through May 31. For more information, watch the promotional video on youtube.com/IntermotorImport .

Students can enter by visiting IntermotorImportLeader.com to complete an online questionnaire, and submit a current photo of themselves. Entries will be evaluated based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the import automotive industry. The program is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Eligible entrants must be at least 18 years of age who are currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two-or four-year college, university or post-high school educational program. Complete rules and contest information can be found at IntermotorImportLeader.com.

Jack Ramsey, VP engine management marketing & sales, SMP, says the scholarship is a way to give back and support students who are committed to the import automotive industry. “Intermotor has a long history of supplying high-quality genuine import parts to the industry. We’re delighted to continue our tradition of supporting the industry’s future import technicians.”