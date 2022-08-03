 SMP Awards $20,000 Across Two Scholarships Programs
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

SMP Awards $20,000 Across Two Scholarships Programs

on

RNR Tire Express Franchisees Team Up For students

on

Continental Tire Partners With UTI

on

Mitchell1 to Host ProDemand Training at NACAT Conference
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Turbocharger Overview and Common Weak Points (VIDEO) Video
play

Turbocharger Overview and Common Weak Points (VIDEO)

What Techs Can Learn From Inspecting Tie Rod Ends (Video) Video
play

What Techs Can Learn From Inspecting Tie Rod Ends (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Air Management For The FSI V6 And V8 Engines

Underhood: Air Management For The FSI V6 And V8 Engines
Mercedes-Benz Engine Oil Leaks

Underhood: Mercedes-Benz Engine Oil Leaks
Diagnosing Diagnostic Codes

Automotive: Diagnosing Diagnostic Codes
ABS/ESC False Activation Diagnostics

Undercar: ABS/ESC False Activation Diagnostics
Brake Noise Comebacks

Undercar: Brake Noise Comebacks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

SMP Awards $20,000 Across Two Scholarships Programs

 

on

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022 scholarships: The Blue Streak ‘Better Then, Better Now’ Scholarship and the SMP ‘Women in Auto Care’ Scholarship. Four students pursuing educations in automotive technology and repair are awarded scholarships to apply toward their education at an automotive technical school or college.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

From hundreds of candidates, four exemplary students were selected based on the relevance of their answers, their experience, and their plans for future careers in the auto care industry. Each will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

The Blue Streak ‘Better Then, Better Now’ winners are Nathan McGuire of Beloit, Kansas, and Chukwuebuka Ani of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The SMP ‘Women in Auto Care’ Scholarship, which encourages women to pursue careers as automotive technicians, is awarding scholarships to Hannah Armstrong of Carrollton, Texas, and Emmalee Howard of Remsen, New York.

Each program was open to legal residents of the United States and Puerto Rico. Entrants were required to be at least 18 years of age, and be currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two- or four-year College, University, or post-high school educational program pursuing an education in automotive technology or repair.

Advertisement

In congratulating the recipients, John Herc, Vice President of Engine Management Marketing stated, “SMP is proud to continually support our future technicians. Programs that provide training for current technicians and offer opportunities such as these scholarships are at the heart of SMP. The auto care industry is in good hands with the next generation of technicians. Congratulations to the worthy recipients, and thank you to all of the students who participated by applying.”

SMP believes in education and training, and has been supporting future technicians with scholarship programs for over a decade.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Registration Open For ASE Summer Certification

News: Mitchell 1 Names Winners of Sweepstakes

News: Continental Launches Light Truck, SUV and CUV Tire Promo 

News: Hankook Tire Announces 2022 Great Hit Rebate

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician