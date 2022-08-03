SMP Awards $20,000 Across Two Scholarships Programs

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022 scholarships: The Blue Streak ‘Better Then, Better Now’ Scholarship and the SMP ‘Women in Auto Care’ Scholarship. Four students pursuing educations in automotive technology and repair are awarded scholarships to apply toward their education at an automotive technical school or college.

From hundreds of candidates, four exemplary students were selected based on the relevance of their answers, their experience, and their plans for future careers in the auto care industry. Each will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

The Blue Streak ‘Better Then, Better Now’ winners are Nathan McGuire of Beloit, Kansas, and Chukwuebuka Ani of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The SMP ‘Women in Auto Care’ Scholarship, which encourages women to pursue careers as automotive technicians, is awarding scholarships to Hannah Armstrong of Carrollton, Texas, and Emmalee Howard of Remsen, New York.

Each program was open to legal residents of the United States and Puerto Rico. Entrants were required to be at least 18 years of age, and be currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two- or four-year College, University, or post-high school educational program pursuing an education in automotive technology or repair.