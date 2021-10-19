 SMP Awards $50,000 Across 3 Scholarship Programs -
SMP Awards $50,000 Across 3 Scholarship Programs

News

SMP Awards $50,000 Across 3 Scholarship Programs

 

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has announced the recipients of its 2021 Scholarship Program. Through three individual scholarship programs – the Intermotor ‘Import Leader’, Blue Streak ‘Better Then, Better Now’, and SMP ‘Women in Auto Care’ Scholarship – ten students pursuing educations in automotive technology or repair have been awarded scholarships to apply toward their education in automotive technology or repair at a technical school or college. 

From nearly a thousand candidates, these ten exemplary students were selected based on the thoughtfulness and relevancy of their responses to questions regarding their future careers in the automotive repair industry. Each has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship. 

With an emphasis on import automotive technology, the Intermotor ‘Import Leader’ Scholarship awarded $5,000 each to Ashley Stamboulian of Robbinsville, NJSaige Byram of Evansville, INAlexzander Freeman of Lockhart, TXand Julien Vargas of Lehighton, PA. 

The Blue Streak ‘Better Then, Better Now’ winners this year were Derrick Graham of Medford, ORVance Hagerman of Hanover, PADeeandra Lucio of Phoenix, AZ and Will Finney of Coeur d’Alene, ID.

The SMP ‘Women in Auto Care’ Scholarship, which encourages women to pursue careers as automotive technicians, awarded $5,000 scholarships each to Makena Gaylor of Eagle Point, OR and Jennea Katic of Pompano Beach, FL. 

In congratulating the winners, John Herc, Vice President of Engine Management Marketing said, “SMP is proud to support our future technicians. To be successful as a leader in the Auto Care industry, we believe it’s important to provide training for current technicians and offer opportunities such as the SMP scholarships, to the next generation of automotive technicians. I can say with confidence that the Auto Care industry is in good hands. Congratulations to the winners and a special thanks all students who participated.” 

The competitions were open to legal residents of the fifty United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, 18 years of age or older, and currently enrolled full-time in high school or in an accredited two-or four-year College, University or post-high school educational program.

