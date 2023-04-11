 SMP Expands EV, Hybrid Product Offering

SMP Expands EV, Hybrid Product Offering

SMP says it added 258 SKUs for hybrids, 60 SKUs for electric vehicles, and 1,530 SKUs in the powertrain-neutral category.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has expanded its line of parts for hybrid and electric vehicles. Approximately 7 million hybrid vehicles are currently on the road, and many of them are more than 10 years old. With two distinctly different powertrains, a conventional internal combustion engine and an electric motor, these vehicles feature more components when compared to gas and diesel vehicles. SMP says its Standard and Four Seasons brands have over 4,000 parts available for 150 models.

Electric vehicles use the same sensors, switches and climate control systems as ICE vehicles, while adding new opportunities around the thermal management of high-voltage battery and drive motor components. Currently, SMP offers more than 1,900 parts for 40 models, with more parts being introduced on a consistent basis, the company says.

Additionally, SMP says it offers over 50,000 powertrain-neutral parts through its Standard and Four Seasons brands. These parts fit vehicles regardless of powertrain and include categories like Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) components, Collision Repair parts, A/C Compressors, and other switches, sensors, actuators, and connectors.

From 2022 through February 2023, SMP has added substantial coverage for hybrid and electric vehicles through its Standard and Four Seasons brands. In total, SMP says it added 258 SKUs for hybrid vehicles, 60 SKUs for electric vehicles, and 1,530 SKUs in the powertrain-neutral category. Recent additions include a universal battery pack charging cord for electric vehicles, and stoplight switches and brake pedal travel sensors for hybrid models like the Toyota Prius and Lexus ES300 hybrid. The array of powertrain-neutral parts added includes park assist cameras, dome light switches, rocker switches, power sunroof motors and taillight connectors.

