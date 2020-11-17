SMP Launches Automotive Education Program

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has launched the Automotive Education Program (AEP) to assist instructors and help automotive technology students develop professional skills they can use in the bay.

As virtual learning is becoming a welcome addition to classroom instruction, the SMP program offers supplemental training for students, while providing an opportunity for them to earn gifts and help their instructor outfit the classroom. The initial AEP course features a series of four videos that explore ignition coil issues, testing and tips.

Since its launch in early September, more than a thousand tech students have already participated in Level 1 of the program.

To sign up, instructors create an account and build their class on www.SMPAutoEducation.com. The system generates a unique URL that instructors send to their students, who register and join their instructor’s AEP classroom. Upon successful course completion, students receive a certificate and gift package, and instructors receive posters, countermats, and more for their classrooms.

Commenting on the program, Ryan Kooiman, director of training, SMP, stated, “We are pleased that our Automotive Education Program has been so well received and that we’re able to support the instructors and students. This is one of the many ways SMP is helping to educate the next generation of automotive technicians.”