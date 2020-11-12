Connect with us

SMP Names Winners Of Bigger, Better Diesel Scholarships

 

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) recently announced the winners of its fourth annual Standard ‘Bigger, Better Diesel’ Automotive Scholarship Contest: Nathan Hannan, of New Underwood, South Dakota, Jean-Claude Pierret, of Pasco, Washington, MacKenzie Odonnal, of Mesa, Arizona, and Benjamin Bressel, of Happy Valley, Oregon.

All four winners will receive a $5,000 scholarship to apply toward their education in automotive technology or repair with a focus on diesel technology at a technical school or college.

The winners were chosen from hundreds of students who entered the competition. Students were asked to complete an online questionnaire that was evaluated on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry with an emphasis on diesel technology. Upon review, judges believed that Hannan, Pierret, Odonnal and Bressel best exhibited the qualities synonymous with Standard Diesel.

Commenting on the announcement, John Herc, vice president engine management marketing stated, “Standard continues its history of supporting up-and-coming diesel technicians and all four exhibited qualities that let us know the future of the aftermarket is in good hands. Congratulations and best wishes to our winners.”

The competition was open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico who are 18 years of age or older, and currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two-or four-year College, University or post-high school educational program.

