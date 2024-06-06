 SMP Recognized as Climate Leader by USA Today

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

SMP Recognized as Climate Leader by USA Today

It's the second straight year SMP has made USA Today's list of America's Climate Leaders.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) was recognized by USA Today as one of America’s Climate Leaders for the second straight year. This list recognizes companies that have reduced greenhouse gas emissions and cut their carbon footprint over the past several years. In order to make the list, companies must have demonstrated significant improvements in reducing their carbon intensity.

Related Articles

The ranking began with a list of 2,000 U.S.-based companies before being narrowed to 450 companies that cut emissions intensity and met other requirements over a period from 2020-to-2022. Of the 450 companies that met the requirements, SMP was one of ten automotive parts manufacturers to be recognized.

Eric Sills, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of SMP, said, “Once again, we are honored to be recognized for our efforts to increase our sustainability and reduce our carbon footprint. Operating sustainably is a top focus at SMP, and we remain steadfastly committed to the initiatives we’ve taken to propel us toward our long-term goals.”

You May Also Like

News

Lumileds to Sell Lamps/Accessories Business to First Brands

Lumileds’ automotive lamps factories in China, Germany and Poland are included in the acquisition.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Lumileds, LLC and First Brands Group, LLC announced they entered into an agreement for First Brands to acquire the Lamps and Accessories business of Lumileds for $238M. Under First Brands, the Lamps and Accessories business will continue to expand its global offerings and position its products and brands in the automotive accessories sector, according to the latest press information.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Coverage

The semi-annual specification update includes new and existing records.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
FCS Introduces 42 New Numbers in May

Complete strut assemblies, shock absorbers, shock absorber assembly kits and suspension struts for popular VIO applications are included.

By Mary DellaValle
NHTSA Issues New Standard for Automatic Emergency Braking

The rule makes AEB standard on all passenger cars and light trucks weighing up to 10,000 lbs. by September 2029.

By Jason Stahl
MEYLE Expands Electronics, Sensor Product Portfolio

The focus is on assistance systems and engine and transmission management, with more than 300 new part numbers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Fix Network World Celebrates Apprenticeship Program Approval

The program is also celebrating the graduation of its first apprentice, Gabrial Duran.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Registration Open for MEMA Aftermarket Technology Conference

The event will take place October 13-15, in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Dana Releases Rear Semi-Float Axles for Jeeps 

The axles provide Jeep owners with a direct-fit, bolt-in upgrade solution that is built for superior strength inside and out, the company said.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Advance Auto Parts Offers Race Fans Once-in-a-Lifetime Trip

One winner and a guest will “Do the Double” by attending the Indianapolis 500, before traveling to Charlotte for NASCAR’s 600-mile race.

By Mary DellaValle