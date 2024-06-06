SMP Recognized as Climate Leader by USA Today

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) was recognized by USA Today as one of America’s Climate Leaders for the second straight year. This list recognizes companies that have reduced greenhouse gas emissions and cut their carbon footprint over the past several years. In order to make the list, companies must have demonstrated significant improvements in reducing their carbon intensity.

The ranking began with a list of 2,000 U.S.-based companies before being narrowed to 450 companies that cut emissions intensity and met other requirements over a period from 2020-to-2022. Of the 450 companies that met the requirements, SMP was one of ten automotive parts manufacturers to be recognized.

Eric Sills, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of SMP, said, “Once again, we are honored to be recognized for our efforts to increase our sustainability and reduce our carbon footprint. Operating sustainably is a top focus at SMP, and we remain steadfastly committed to the initiatives we’ve taken to propel us toward our long-term goals.”