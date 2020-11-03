Connect with us

Tools & Products

SMP Releases Blue Streak Variable Valve Timing Program

All Blue Streak products are backed by a lifetime limited warranty.
Advertisement
 

on

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has announced the release of its Blue Streak Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Program.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Joining the extensive Standard VVT line, these new Blue Streak VVT solenoids and sprockets are a testament to SMP’s commitment to supply premium-quality aftermarket VVT components.

Manufactured in SMP Poland’s IATF 16949-certified facility, Blue Streak VVT solenoids & sprockets undergo extensive measurement and life testing plus a full spectrum of environmental analyses that include thermal shock, thermal cycling, salt spray, vibration, storage tests, and more.

Commenting on the new line, John Herc, vice president Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, “This is an exciting time for our Blue Streak brand with the new premium VVT line joining our recently released Blue Streak high-temp Blower Motor Resistor Kits. The expansion of our Blue Streak offering demonstrates our dedication to providing our customers with the highest quality products in these very important categories.”

All Blue Streak products are backed by a lifetime limited warranty. For more information on the VVT program and other Blue Streak products, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

SMP Releases Blue Streak Variable Valve Timing Program

on

Delphi Expands North American Product Line

on

Bosch, Hunter Engineering Collaborate On ADAS Calibration

on

500-Plus New 3-D Product Images In Spectra Premium Catalog
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Tools & Products: Delphi Expands North American Product Line

Training: Schrader TPMS Academy Introduces ‘TPMS Tech Talk’

News: Three Students Awarded 2020 Michelin/TIA Scholarships

Tools & Products: Bosch, Hunter Engineering Collaborate On ADAS Calibration

Tools & Products: 500-Plus New 3-D Product Images In Spectra Premium Catalog
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect