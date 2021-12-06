 Snap-On 3/4″ Drive Break-Over Type Torque Wrench
Wrench is designed with a quick-release mechanism, allowing for disassembly into two pieces for easy storage & portability.
on

Reduce the chances of over-torquing fasteners with the new 3/4” Drive Break-Over Type Torque Wrench from Snap-on Industrial. 

The 3/4” Drive Break-Over Type Torque Wrench comes with a specially-designed break-over mechanism that provides a clear indication when the torque target has been reached, and provides a large break angle which reduces the likelihood of over torquing fasteners. The wrench is designed with a quick-release mechanism, allowing for disassembly into two pieces for easy storage and portability.

Features and benefits of the 3/4” Drive Break-Over Type Torque Wrench include:

  • Available in three torque range options

o    QB4R450: 100 – 450 ft-lb

o    QB4R600: 150 – 600 ft-lb

o    QB4R750: 200 – 750 ft-lb

·         Fast adjustment with an easy-to-read scale reduces the possibility of errors

·         Rugged design and durable finish ensure for long, trouble-free use in the most demanding applications

·         Sealed ratchet head provides long cycle life and minimal downtime

·         Large plastic hand grip for proper, comfortable use

To watch a video on the new 3/4” Drive Break-Over Type Torque Wrench, click the YouTube link: https://youtu.be/n8yivb_Oads.about:blank

For more information on the new 3/4” Drive Break-Over Type Torque Wrench from Snap-on Industrial, call (877) 740-1900, or visit https://b2b.snapon.com/.

