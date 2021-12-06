Snap-On 3/4″ Drive Break-Over Type Torque Wrench

Reduce the chances of over-torquing fasteners with the new 3/4” Drive Break-Over Type Torque Wrench from Snap-on Industrial.

Click Here to Read More

The 3/4” Drive Break-Over Type Torque Wrench comes with a specially-designed break-over mechanism that provides a clear indication when the torque target has been reached, and provides a large break angle which reduces the likelihood of over torquing fasteners. The wrench is designed with a quick-release mechanism, allowing for disassembly into two pieces for easy storage and portability.

Features and benefits of the 3/4” Drive Break-Over Type Torque Wrench include:

Available in three torque range options

o QB4R450: 100 – 450 ft-lb

o QB4R600: 150 – 600 ft-lb

o QB4R750: 200 – 750 ft-lb

· Fast adjustment with an easy-to-read scale reduces the possibility of errors

· Rugged design and durable finish ensure for long, trouble-free use in the most demanding applications