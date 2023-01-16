 Snap-on Butane Torches Offer Unmatched Versatility

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Tools & Products

Snap-on Butane Torches Offer Unmatched Versatility

The torches allow maximum flexibility in a compact design.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Snap-on butane torches single-handedly offer techs a reliable and portable 350- to 820-watt heat source for quick jobs in and out of the shop. From small applications like soldering wires and removing fasteners, these torches allow maximum flexibility in a compact design. 

Related Articles

Snap-on TORCH300 and TORCH400 Butane Gas Torches provide convenient one-handed operation for quick soldering and heating jobs. A twin-spark trigger ignition ensures the flame lights the first time, every time, and a comfortable rubber handle eases strong, stable gripping. With a quick turn of the intuitive gas-power lever, the TORCH300’s 350-watt flame adjusts up to 3-1/2″ and 4-1/2″ with the TORCH400 820-watt flame. The ultrasonically-welded gas tank plus the robust stainless steel burner head provides superior durability, even when used upside down or in windy conditions. The handle’s window panel shows when gas levels are running low for easy refill through the self-venting valve on the base of the handle. 

For more information: www.snapon.com

You May Also Like

Tools & Products

New Snap-on Zeus+ Diagnostic Tool Offers Complete Certainty

The ZEUS+ simplifies and improves workflow by providing maximum functionality in a single diagnostic platform.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The new ZEUS+diagnostic tool from Snap-on is an advanced information-driven scan and scope device, which offers the onboard storage, processing and communications capabilities that professional technicians need to get them through each step, from start to finish. Driven by Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics, the ZEUS+ provides the information needed to diagnose, repair and manage any issue, simplifying the workflow and increasing efficiency on every job.

Read Full Article

More Tools & Products Posts
Automotive Electric Service Tool Kit From Cementex

This kit includes double-insulated diagonal cutting, needle nose, slip joint, crimping and water pump pliers, and more.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Streamlight Introduces USB Rechargeable Syclone Jr.

The light’s weighted base also includes magnets for attaching to metal surfaces for hands-free lighting.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Lang Tools Offers 2-Piece Pocket Pry Bar Set

The 5″ tools provide the leverage you need and still fit in your pocket.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
245-Piece Heavy-Duty Tool Set From Dynamic

A variety of extensions, handles and ratchets are included as well as combination wrenches, pliers and screwdrivers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Milwaukee Reaches New Lengths with High-Speed Ratchets

The compact head profile and recessed forward-reverse shift knob reduces the width, providing access at 0.76”.  

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ZEUS Diagnostic Tool Now With Flag Tracker Feature

With flag drop function, simplified navigation and updated graph view, this feature simplifies the diagnostic process.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
TOPDON To Develop New 2-in-1 Battery Testing And Charging Tool

The company is anticipating completing development and shipping product by October of 2022.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Milwaukee Metal-Cutting Solution Has 18v Capacity

The nibbler features a variable speed dial, an LED work light and a tool-free, 360-degree die holder rotation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff