Snap-on Butane Torches Offer Unmatched Versatility

Snap-on butane torches single-handedly offer techs a reliable and portable 350- to 820-watt heat source for quick jobs in and out of the shop. From small applications like soldering wires and removing fasteners, these torches allow maximum flexibility in a compact design.

Snap-on TORCH300 and TORCH400 Butane Gas Torches provide convenient one-handed operation for quick soldering and heating jobs. A twin-spark trigger ignition ensures the flame lights the first time, every time, and a comfortable rubber handle eases strong, stable gripping. With a quick turn of the intuitive gas-power lever, the TORCH300’s 350-watt flame adjusts up to 3-1/2″ and 4-1/2″ with the TORCH400 820-watt flame. The ultrasonically-welded gas tank plus the robust stainless steel burner head provides superior durability, even when used upside down or in windy conditions. The handle’s window panel shows when gas levels are running low for easy refill through the self-venting valve on the base of the handle.