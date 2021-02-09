Snap-on Expands Subaru Specialty Tool Offerings

For technicians working on most Subaru vehicles, these products from Snap-on will increase productivity and save time on the job.

Caliper Bolt Impact Swivel Socket – The unique design of the BTCS1 allows it to clear suspension components when servicing Subaru front caliper bracket bolts, allowing technicians to use a 1/2-in. drive impact gun. It is precision machined from special steel with higher alloy content and heat-treated for optimum strength. Its industrial finish helps protect against corrosion for maximum durability. The BTCS1 is designed for use on most Subaru vehicles through 2018.

Snap-on BJR1 & BJR2 Ball Joint Removers for Subaru Vehicles – The BJR1 and BJR2 increase productivity and saves technicians valuable time on the job with faster, safer ball joint removal. They easily remove stubborn ball joints that are heavily corroded. The puller screw threads onto the ball joint stem and the cup rests against the steering knuckle. The 3/4-in. hex on the puller screw can be driven by hand or with an impact gun to easily remove the ball joint. The industrial finish helps protect against corrosion. The BJR1 remover is designed for use on Subaru 2003-2006 Baja, 1998-2020 Forester, 1993-2020 Impreza, 1990-2020 Legacy and 2000-2020 Outback, 2016-2020 Crosstrek models. The BJR2 remover is designed for use on 2006-2014 Subaru Tribeca, 2018-2020 Ascent models.

Snap-on BJP1-BKS pc. BJP1 Subaru Bushing Kit – For use in conjunction with the BJP1 Master Kit, this add-on makes it possible to remove and install compliance bushings without the need to completely remove the vehicle control arm. The bushing kit pieces are all precision machined from special steel with higher alloy content, heat treated and coated with an industrial finish that make them the go-to for the long haul.

Snap-on S6214A 1/2-in. Drive 14 mm Subaru Head Bolt Socket – The 1/2-in. drive configuration of the S6214A allows for use of proper capacity torque wrenches that are required for setting specified torque on cylinder head bolts. Overall socket length is optimized to clear valve train components and maximizes working space between the cylinder head and uni-body frame. Technicians can use proper capacity torque wrenches while the engine is still in the chassis. It is precision machined from special steel with higher alloy content and heat-treated for optimum strength and durability. The S6214A is designed for cylinder head bolts in a majority of Subaru vehicles (2005 and newer) with horizontally opposed flat boxer engines.

Snap-on STX70E 1/2-in. Drive TORX T70 Standard Bit Socket Driver – The STX70E high strength bit is designed specifically to service front differential drain plugs on Subaru Legacy, Impreza and 2003 and later Forester vehicles. It features a pinless bit with no roll pin, which provides a solid fit and is easily replaced when the job calls for it. The 3.50-in. STX70E is built to last with no hole to collect dirt and build up.

