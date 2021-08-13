Snap-on Introduces Circuit Tester Kits

Click Here to Read More

18 pc Battery and Electrical Circuit Test Lead Kit (MTTL550-KIT)

This 18-piece interchangeable set can be used with Snap-on Digital Multimeters and the new EECT449HD circuit tester (both sold separately). The kit measures AC/DC voltage, current, ohms and more on vehicle electrical systems and circuits. Its specialty hook-style adapters fit both top and side mount battery terminals without having to remove the cables, saving valuable time on the job. Technicians can connect to the battery or reach the circuit contact locations from all angles with the 90° rigid back probes that provide access to small areas and the flexible back probes that can be inserted at any angle. Both the small and large battery post adapters easily slide on and stay in place while the heavy-duty clamps with flexible ends provide quick connections. It includes exclusive 68″ modular triple-connect test leads for non-intrusive testing that can be used as a dual end test lead or non-intrusive circuit insertion lead with a meter (CAT III 1,000 volt rating). This kit includes a convenient nylon roll-up pouch for safe storage.