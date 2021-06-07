Snap-on Introduces Diagnostic Mobile Workcenter

The new Snap-on Diagnostic Mobile Workcenter gives technicians the ability to utilize the full capabilities of the ZEUS diagnostic and information system , including exclusive Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics, from anywhere in the service bay.

Featuring a Snap-on branded black and red color scheme, the Diagnostic Mobile Workcenter comes with a large 27-in. touch screen display so technicians can switch seamlessly between the ZEUS touch screen and the monitor for great usability and visibility. The workcenter also has an integrated docking station for quick mount/dismount of the ZEUS. The wireless keyboard and mouse make navigation easy.

The Diagnostic Mobile Workstation has four heavy-duty full swivel locking casters, allowing it to easily roll between vehicles, lifts and equipment. The large worktop and custom tray areas hold all of the necessary diagnostic accessories. The workcenter also includes a lockable two-drawer steel tool storage cabinet, plus it offers extra space in the rear apron and the top of the tool cabinet. Additional features include heavy-duty steel frame construction, dual handles, adjustable height setting and an integrated AC power strip.

The ZEUS diagnostic tool is the smart choice for anyone who wants the most troubleshooting and repair information possible and wants to access it without wading through unnecessary steps. It practically anticipates the technician’s next move and guides them through every step to find the solution by displaying only the information that’s relevant to the specific vehicle and fault code. ZEUS uses “Smart Data” to automatically configure the display to show vehicle data parameters (PID) relevant to the fault code, while non-related data parameters are filtered out, saving time. It also highlights vehicle data out of expected range.