Snap-on Introduces New Diagnostics Website
Snap-on has launched a new Diagnostics website at https://www.snapon.com/diagnostics to provide even more relevant information to help customers learn about diagnostic products and services quickly. The new website is presented in a user-friendly, easy-to-navigate manner, whether on a desk-top computer or mobile device.
Visitors to the website will notice the homepage is redesigned with a new look using dropdown menus for viewing diagnostic tools, information and software products, news and training and support. The homepage also highlights Snap-on Intelligent Diagnostics and other areas of high interest, with links for visitors to learn more.
New features of the website include:
- Image-driven and friendly design for use by any device
- Intuitive navigation, descriptive menus and well-defined product categories, making it easy for visitors to find the information they need
- Detailed product pages with relevant information, specifications and product resources
- Product content that can be expanded or minimized as needed for better viewing
- Easy-to-use features to help technicians find the right diagnostic tool such as tool matcher, product compare and an online vehicle coverage guide
- A comprehensive resource center for training information and access to FAQs, quick start guides, manuals, how-to videos and more, makes getting up-to-speed with a new diagnostic tool fast and easy
To learn more about Snap-on diagnostic solutions, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit diagnostics.snapon.com.