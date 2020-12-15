Snap-on Introduces New Diagnostics Website

Snap-on has launched a new Diagnostics website at https://www.snapon.com/diagnostics to provide even more relevant information to help customers learn about diagnostic products and services quickly. The new website is presented in a user-friendly, easy-to-navigate manner, whether on a desk-top computer or mobile device.

Visitors to the website will notice the homepage is redesigned with a new look using dropdown menus for viewing diagnostic tools, information and software products, news and training and support. The homepage also highlights Snap-on Intelligent Diagnostics and other areas of high interest, with links for visitors to learn more.

New features of the website include:

Image-driven and friendly design for use by any device

Intuitive navigation, descriptive menus and well-defined product categories, making it easy for visitors to find the information they need

Detailed product pages with relevant information, specifications and product resources

Product content that can be expanded or minimized as needed for better viewing

Easy-to-use features to help technicians find the right diagnostic tool such as tool matcher, product compare and an online vehicle coverage guide

A comprehensive resource center for training information and access to FAQs, quick start guides, manuals, how-to videos and more, makes getting up-to-speed with a new diagnostic tool fast and easy

To learn more about Snap-on diagnostic solutions, talk to a Snap-on representative or visit diagnostics.snapon.com.