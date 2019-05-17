Snap-on Introduces New Tools To Help Get The Job Done

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Snap-on has released new tools it says will help kick-start productivity in the shop.

BST6 Magnetic Brake Retainer Spring Tool – The Snap-on BST6 Magnetic Brake Retainer Spring Tool is designed to ease brake work on most domestic and foreign cars, SUVs and trucks. Neodymium magnets – the world’s strongest – inside the tool’s working end free up a technician’s hands to hold a pin on the far side of the braking plate, and a new o-ring addition grips better than the previous older-style serrated surface. A patented Instincthandle makes the tool easier to grip and more comfortable for use over long shop days.

NOZZLEGRP Snap Grip Hose Nozzle with Shut Off – What looks like a garden nozzle quickly transforms to a pistol grip for watering and cleaning projects of all sizes. The Snap-onNOZZLEGRP is made with aircraft-grade aluminum, stainless steel, durable plastic and Santoprene rubber, and has a handle grip which can be locked in either a pistol or in-line position. A simple twist takes the nozzle’s water flow from a delicate fan-style to a powerful jet pattern for tough shop grime. The intelligent design provides an uninterrupted direct flow path with an on/off lever for quick shut-off without changing the spray pattern.

ECFD0102 900 Lumen Mini Flood Light (Blue-Pointa Snap-on brand) – This compact, pocket-sized flood light has up to six hours of run time, providing long-lasting illumination for those hard-to-reach locations. The strong magnet bracket, M8 hole for tripod support and 180° swivel base ensures visibility on the job. The Snap-on ECFD0102 is IP68 resistant to water and dust infiltration.

