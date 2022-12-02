 Snap-on Lights The Way
Snap-on Lights The Way

Snap-on lights provide techs illuminaton in dark spaces.
on

Snap-on ECUHE300 3,000 Lumen Underhood Slim Light (Black) – Techs working on underhood services can rely on this extendable, low-profile light built with accessibility and versatility in mind. Padded 4.8-in. hooks and a 48.4-80-in. extension range make this a go-to light for a wide variety of vehicles. Its low profile provides techs more accessibility and with up to 3,000 lumens, it provides uniformed lighting across the entire engine compartment. Its durable design protects it from water sprays or dust particles and with only 3.5 hours of charging time via USB or rechargeable battery needed, techs have up to 15 hours of run time for mastering hard-to-see jobs.

Snap-on ECHDD012AO Neck Light with Removable Lights (Black/Orange) – The ECHDD012AO neck light is hands-free and rechargeable, providing techs flexibility and up to 300 lumens of dimmable lighting when on the move. Each light is detachable with a magnetic end and can be transferred to ferrous surfaces when a closer look is necessary. When attached to the neckpiece, each light is independently adjustable up and down for optimal lighting focus. A brief 2.5-hour charge provides up to 10 hours of run time, depending on the brightness setting.

Snap-on ECPND032O 300 Lumen Rechargeable Foldable Dual Penlight (Orange) – The ECPND032O packs 300 lumens of lighting power in an ultra-compact 180° design, making storage and transportation easy. A triple light feature includes a front long bar light (300 lumen), a back short bar light (200 lumen) and a spotlight (80 lumen) at the top of the tool. A three-hour recharge ensures up to 18 hours of run time for the front light, 20 hours for the back and 5 hours for the spotlight. Designed with technicians in mind, the body is made of durable polyamide and aluminum to withstand drops and includes strong built-in magnets for hands-free use.

For more info: snapon.com

