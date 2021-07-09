 Snap-on Names Winners Of Diagnostic Workstation Sweepstakes -
News

Snap-on Names Winners Of Diagnostic Workstation Sweepstakes

 

Snap-on recently concluded a diagnostic workstation sweepstakes, which awarded the 100th Edition Intelligent Diagnostic Workstation and a one-year data plan to 10 winners. View the complete list of winners at: https://www.snapon.com/EN/US/Diagnostics/Winners.

The winners by region include:

  • Central – Riggs Colquitt, Colorado
  • Great Lakes – Jose Deleon, New York
  • Mid-Atlantic – Terrance Miranda, New Jersey
  • North Central – Mike Hubbell, Iowa
  • Northeast – Marc Gizzi, New York
  • Northwest – Les Schwab Tire Center, Oregon
  • South Central – Stephen Marsh Hathcock, Texas
  • Southeast – Combs Concrete, North Carolina
  • Southwest – Curt Van Ruler, California
  • Canada – Fraynes Exeter Toyota, Ontario

Any Snap-on customer with a diagnostic platform who upgraded to the fall 2020 software release (Software Upgrade 20.4) through Dec. 31, 2020, was automatically entered into the sweepstakes. One winner was chosen for each of the 10 regions.  about:blank

The 100th Edition Intelligent Diagnostics Workstation features a docking and charging station with a custom-fit organizer and space for a wireless keyboard and mouse, all stored safely in a lockable slide top. The 27-inch high resolution touch screen monitor has a tilting monitor bracket to get just the right angle. The deep 12-inch drawer can accommodate a printer, while the two, three and a half-inch drawers include organizers for standard and optional accessories, to maximize storage space.  

For more information, visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com or talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other sales representative.

