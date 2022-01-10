Snap-on Offers New Training for Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics Tools

Technicians are invited to join Al McCaskey, Snap-on national trainer, for online training sessions that will help them get up to speed with their new Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics tools, including ZEUS, TRITON D-10 and APOLLO-D9.

Training sessions are free-of-charge, and with different opportunities to join, technicians can choose the time that works best with their schedules. To register for a training session, visit:

Session one – 3:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. CST/6:00 p.m. EST

Session two – 6:00 p.m. PST/8:00 p.m. CST/9:00 p.m. EST

TRITON-D10 live training is offered every Thursday:

Session one – 3:00 p.m. PST/5:00 p.m. CST/6:00 p.m. EST

Session two – 6:00 p.m. PST/8:00 p.m. CST/9:00 p.m. EST

In addition to the new customer training, Snap-on is also offering the chance to join National Trainer Jason Gabrenas for general industry training. The training is open to all technicians, new subjects are covered weekly and there are three opportunities to join each week. Upcoming subjects include component testing and correlation, automotive transmission controls and testing, VVT operation and testing, hybrid vehicle components and testing, and body electrical systems. Visit snapon.com/ot to view the latest schedule and to book a session. Snap-on offers a wide range of customer support programs, including a Customer Care hotline at 800-424-7226 and free comprehensive online training and support. For more information, visit www.snapon.com/diagnostics or talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative