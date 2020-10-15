Snap-on Pass Thru Assistant Helps Shops Reprogram Vehicles

The new Snap-on Pass Thru Assistant (PTA) expands automotive repair and collision technicians’ J2534 programming capabilities, making it easier than ever for them to keep vehicles in the shop, finish the job correctly and increase profits and customer satisfaction.

While J2534 programming can be a difficult task and not everyone wants to take on what can be complex and time-consuming, the Pass Thru Assistant was designed and developed as a true turn-key remote solution that can be used by any technician or shop, regardless of experience.

The Pass Thru Assistant reprograms domestic, Asian and European vehicles with the same easy-to-use process. It supports brands including BMW, Chrysler, Ford, GM, Honda/Acura, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Toyota/Lexus/Scion.

The PTA kit contains a Windows tablet PC, J2534 device, 4G modem and a 90-amp battery maintainer capable of handling European amperage requirements. The reprogramming process is simplified with the Snap-on Pass Thru Assistant – just book an appointment, plug in the kit and power it up.

To learn more information about Snap-on, visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com or talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative.