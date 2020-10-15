Connect with us

Tools & Products

Snap-on Pass Thru Assistant Helps Shops Reprogram Vehicles

The Pass Thru Assistant reprograms domestic, Asian and European vehicles with the same easy-to-use process.

Advertisement
 

on


The new Snap-on Pass Thru Assistant (PTA) expands automotive repair and collision technicians’ J2534 programming capabilities, making it easier than ever for them to keep vehicles in the shop, finish the job correctly and increase profits and customer satisfaction.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

While J2534 programming can be a difficult task and not everyone wants to take on what can be complex and time-consuming, the Pass Thru Assistant was designed and developed as a true turn-key remote solution that can be used by any technician or shop, regardless of experience.

The Pass Thru Assistant reprograms domestic, Asian and European vehicles with the same easy-to-use process. It supports brands including BMW, Chrysler, Ford, GM, Honda/Acura, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Toyota/Lexus/Scion.

The PTA kit contains a Windows tablet PC, J2534 device, 4G modem and a 90-amp battery maintainer capable of handling European amperage requirements. The reprogramming process is simplified with the Snap-on Pass Thru Assistant – just book an appointment, plug in the kit and power it up.

To learn more information about Snap-on, visit  http://diagnostics.snapon.com or talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Snap-on Pass Thru Assistant Helps Shops Reprogram Vehicles

on

Mueller-Kueps Brake Caliper Files With Improved Handle

on

Bosch And Mitchell Collaborate On New Tool

on

Mayhew Introduces New 12-Piece Torx Socket Bit Set
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Career: Harbor Freight Names Four Winners in ‘2020 Schools For Tools Prize for Teaching Excellence’

Undercar: Brake Fluid Service

News: Alliance Brings On Northwood Grad As Field Sales Rep

News: Electrify America Drives Zero Emission Vehicle Awareness

Tools & Products: Snap-on Pass Thru Assistant Helps Shops Reprogram Vehicles
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect